Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents still have time to vote in the Nov. 3 election without going to the polls on Election Day.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.