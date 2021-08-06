Former Governor Terry McAuliffe wins Democratic Primary

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has won the Democratic Party’s nomination in his quest for a second term in office.

VIRGINIA, USA — Polls are closed and the results are coming in for the Virginia Democratic primaries. At the top of the bill, former Governor Terry McAuliffe will be the Democratic candidate for governor in the November election.

McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018. Because governors cannot serve back-to-back terms, McAuliffe wasn't involved in the 2017 election.

However, he stepped back into the ring this year and based on preliminary results, won the Democratic primary.

Now, he will be going up against Glenn Youngkin, who secured the Republican nomination last month.

According to McAuliffe's campaign website, if he's elected he plans to uphold civil and voting rights, bring new businesses to Virginia, make an effort to develop a "clean energy economy," and invest $2 billion a year in education funds in an effort to raise teacher pay.

He also wants to tackle the affordable housing crisis in our communities, and ensure a world-class education for every child in Virginia.

The general election between McAuliffe and Youngkin will be on November 2.

Virginia is the only state in the nation with an open race for governor this year, and the contest is expected to be a closely watched barometer of voter sentiment heading into the midterm elections.

Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia in over a decade.

