Democratic groups sue to seek fixes for more NC ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several Democratic groups want to block a state provision that requires residents to cast their vote over from scratch if a witness fails to sign or provide an address on the envelope containing their absentee ballot.

The groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the State Board of Elections.

The board has already determined that voters who fail to sign the envelope containing their completed ballot can rectify the omission by signing an affidavit.