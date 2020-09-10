Disputed redistricting reform on the ballot in Virginia

A referendum on the November ballot asks whether to amend the state Constitution to create a bipartisan panel that would take on redrawing legislative boundaries

RICHMOND, Va. — An effort to end centuries of partisan gerrymandering in Virginia is up for consideration by the state's voters.

A referendum on the November ballot asks whether to amend the state Constitution to create a bipartisan panel that would take on the once-every-10-year task of redrawing the legislative boundaries for General Assembly and congressional districts.

Some Democrats, though, are leading an effort to reject the referendum.

They say the changes don't do enough to remove legislators from the process.