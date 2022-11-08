Don McEachin wins reelection to House, defeating Leon Benjamin

Incumbent Democrat Don McEachin and Republican Leon Benjamin were facing off in this election, which is a rematch from when they both ran in 2020.

SURRY, Va. — Virginia's 4th District race was just called for Rep. Don McEachin, who garnered 64% of the votes that have been counted so far.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

McEachin and Republican Leon Benjamin were facing off in this election, which is actually a rematch from when they both ran in 2020.

McEachin was first elected to Congress in 2016.

The district was recently redrawn to include parts of Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Charles City, Petersburg, Prince George, Dinwiddie, Sussex, Surry, Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties, and the city of Emporia. It lost Chesapeake and Suffolk.

Reporter Mike Gooding caught up with both candidates ahead of Election Day and found out what they wanted to bring to District 4.

McEachin, a lawyer, pointed to his record of passing environmental justice laws, expanding broadband and replacing lead pipes, as well as helping rename nine Army bases previously named after Confederate figures from the Civil War.

"I would offer my candidacy again because we believe that our function is to make government work, put aside partisan differences, put aside legislative approaches, and at the end of the day, we want to make sure you get the services you're entitled to out of our federal government," he told Gooding.

Benjamin, a pastor, said he was running for people on both sides of the aisle.