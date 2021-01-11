Assessing what impact Trump will have in Virginia's race for governor

Former President Donald Trump says Republican Glenn Youngkin has had his "complete and total endorsement for many months."

NORFOLK, Va. — The governor's race in Virginia is supposed to be all about Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

But at the 11th hour, former President Donald Trump has worked his way into the conversation.

On Monday morning, he released an e-mailed statement through his Save America Political Action Committee. In it, Trump called Youngkin "a good man, a hardworking man, a successful man."

Trump continued: "He loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children's education, and many other very good things."

Trump also blasted McAuliffe, calling him "a low-life politician who lies, cheats, and steals." Trump went on to say McAuliffe "was a terrible high-tax governor and would be, if elected, an even worse governor again."

Trump endorses Youngkin for Virginia Governor. McAuliffe responds: "Virginia has rejected the hate, division and lies of Donald Trump twice – and tomorrow we will do it again and move our Commonwealth forward together.” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/UvpxLCsp01 — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) November 1, 2021

McAuliffe fired right back, on "Good Morning America."

He said: "He has endorsed Glenn Youngkin 10 times. Glenn Youngkin has said, 'So much of the reason I'm running is because of Donald Trump.' He has said that over and over. I'm running for Virginians."

In a later statement released by McAuliffe's campaign, the candidate said: "The one thing Glenn has been upfront about with Virginians is about his total allegiance and full embrace of Donald Trump's agenda and dangerous lies. Trump's latest statement is nothing but the culmination of a dangerous alliance to bring division, hate, and Trumpism to Virginia disguised in a fleece vest and khakis."

McAuliffe continued: "Virginia has rejected the hate, division of Donald Trump twice. And tomorrow, we will do it again and move our Commonwealth forward together."

The race is very close, according to recent polls.

Christopher Newport University Political Science professor Quentin Kidd says one reason for the closeness is the fact that Trump isn't President anymore.

"I think the race as it looks right now looks a lot like what Virginia was looking like pre-Donald Trump," he said. "We've lost sight of the fact that Donald Trump inflated the Democratic vote share. Look, Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points last year. Tim Kaine won re-election by nine points the year before last. Virginia is not a nine or 10-point Democratic state. What was going on was, Trump was inflating the Democratic vote share."

Later Monday afternoon, Trump released a second statement in which he again endorsed Youngkin.

He said: "Hopefully everyone will get out and vote tomorrow for Glenn Youngkin, who will be a fantastic governor for the great state of Virginia. Glenn is a very successful businessman who knows how to make Virginia’s economy (which is doing poorly!), great—and he has had my Complete and Total Endorsement for many months!"

Trump continued: "Glenn believes in freedom, including freedom for parents who want a good education for their children. He is also a strong believer in our now under siege Second Amendment, and loves our Military and our Vets."

Trump concluded: "Everything is on the line in this election, and every MAGA voter should strongly support Glenn Youngkin. We must win bigger than the margin of fraud by flooding the polls with those that believe in America First. Please vote on Tuesday for Glenn Youngkin—he will not let you down!"

Trump has never appeared alongside Youngkin, in-person, throughout this campaign.