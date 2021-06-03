Community organizers turn to drive-thru for voting registration event in Newport News

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Jefferson Avenue.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The value of voting is one of the few things unchanged by the pandemic.

On Saturday, March 6, community organizers are hosting a drive-thru voter registration and candidate petition signing in Newport News, months ahead of the June primary elections in Virginia.

The event utilizes the old parking lot of a now-vacant hotel at 10451 Jefferson Avenue. People will be able to drive up, check their voter registration status, and also learn about Democratic candidates vying for various races in the upcoming elections all while staying inside their car.

Yugonda Sample-Jones, with the organization Empower All, says the event is about making sure voter turnout doesn't slow down because of the pandemic.

“We’re trying to create avenues of equity, and one of those avenues is the political landscape," Sample-Jones said.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Elections, more than 75,000 people in the city of Newport News voted during the 2016 Presidential election. That number increased to more than 80,000 for the 2020 Presidential election.

“It's a great way to keep people safe, when you consider drive-thru's for fast food are full every day," Latoya Breckenridge with the Newport News Democratic City Committee said.

Helping Every Minority Prosper (H.E.M.P) joins Empower All and NNDCC is hosting the event.