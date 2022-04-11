Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia

All eyes are now on Tuesday, as the country undergoes another midterm election cycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office.

Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person.

"Very convenient, no line, it was great," said early voter Jonathan Scott in Norfolk.

Scott said he won't be in town Tuesday, and didn't want to waste his vote: "I think the last couple of elections really make me feel like you've got to be here every time. A lot of people feel strongly about who they're electing, and I do, too. So I want to make sure I voted."

In the Seven Cities, more than 122,000 people voted early as of Thursday, according to the compilation by Virginia Public Access Project using Virginia Department of Election data.

"In terms of early voting, this may be on par with the Governor's race last year, and that would be pretty good in terms of turnout," said J. Miles Coleman of the UVA Center for Politics. He also serves as associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball.

Coleman said that in his view of the numbers, he believes voting culture in Virginia may be transitioning away from Election Day to voting ahead of time.

That said, Coleman shared what he expects for Virginia on this midterm election cycle: "We don't even have a Governor or [U.S.] Senate race this year, but we could still see high turnout. That's just how charged up people are."

Taniyah Skinner, 18, of Norfolk voted for the first time.

"I just feel like the world needs to change. You've got to come out and vote. Everybody's vote does matter," she said.

In an election that features prominent races at both the congressional and local levels, voters like Cheryl Canty in Portsmouth believe the public can't afford to miss out.

"I have kids. Whatever I do today is going to determine what happens for them in the future," said Canty, who told 13News Now she has never missed an election since she was 18 years old.

On Tuesday in Virginia, polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.