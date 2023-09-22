Early voting for Virginia's November 2023 elections starts Friday

The election will be the first time the House of Delegates has been on the ballot since 2021, and the Virginia Senate since 2019.

NORFOLK, Va. — Early voting kicked off Friday for Virginia's November 2023 elections, where party control of the state General Assembly is on the ballot nearly halfway through Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's term.

The election will be the first time the 100-seat House of Delegates has been on the ballot since 2021, and the 40-seat Virginia Senate since 2019. Republicans currently hold the House, while Democrats hold the Senate.

The election will determine if Youngkin can enact a conservative agenda during his final two years in office or if he will have to continue compromising with Democrats on major legislation. Republicans are largely campaigning on economic issues and education reform, while Democrats are largely framing the election as a referendum on the future of abortion rights in the state.

Here's everything you need to know about casting your ballot before Election Day:

Where to early vote in Virginia

You can visit your local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location in your county or city to vote early. The Saturday before Election Day is the last day to vote early.

To find your voting location and to check voter registration status, use the Virginia Department of Elections' citizen portal. You can also use the portal to register to vote.

Am I eligible to vote in Virginia?

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, to be eligible to vote in Virginia elections, people must:

Be a permanent resident of Virginia (not just someone who is here for an extended period).

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be 18 years old (if someone will be 18 on the day of the general election, they can vote in the primary when they are 17).

Not be registered and planning to vote in another state.

Must be mentally competent.

Convicted felons must have had their voting rights restored.

How can I apply for an absentee ballot?

You can use the Virginia Department of Elections' citizen portal or reach out to your general registrar’s office to request the ballot. Tap or click here to find contact information by locality.

Important 2023 Virginia election dates to remember

First day of in-person voting at the local registrar's office: September 22

Deadline to register to vote: October 16 (People can still register after this date and vote with a provisional ballot - People just have to register before they vote, even if that means registering on the day they vote)

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot: October 27

Voter registration offices open for early voting: October 28

Last day of in-person early voting: November 4

Election Day: November 7