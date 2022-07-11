Luria, Kiggans make final push ahead of Election Day

Monday afternoon, UVA's Sabato's Crystal Ball moved its ranking of Virginia's 2nd District from "tossup" to "Leans Republican," a favorable sign for Kiggans.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday night, Virginia 2nd Congressional District candidates gave their final message to voters ahead of Election Day.

Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans was joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP politicians at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach.

The Navy veteran touted her commitment to the military.

"I think of the unsafe world that they've inherited and the weakened state of the military and so now, I’m a mad mom and I talk about being a mom on a mission and that's one thing you don't want to mess with," Kiggans said.

She told the crowd of around 200 supporters "parents matter" and she backs the blue.

"There's a reason we're going to win. It's a very distinct reason. What have we done for the last 19 months? We have talked about the issues that not just Virginians are caring about, but the issues that each and every American is caring about."

She said the economy, strengthening the military and supporting law enforcement are three things she wants to focus on right away.

"How we're going to get those gas prices down, get the grocery prices down, put more money back in the pocketbooks of hard-working, tax-paying Americans. We've got to restore that strength in our economy."

Kiggans echoed a message Republicans have been saying for weeks: "a red wave is coming."

"We see so many polls and the polls are neck-and-neck right? I mean, this is so important. It's so tight of a race, but there's only one poll that matters and it's tomorrow," she said. "Tomorrow is the day we take back this seat. Tomorrow is the day we start to get our country back on the right track."

To that, Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria said this:

"The district changed so we now include parts of Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight, Southampton County. So, 40% of the voters in the 2nd District are new and I've been working over the last months to get out and talk to those voters in the new parts of the district, as well as the existing parts."

She said she spent the day out and about encouraging voters to head to the polls.

Throughout the campaign, Luria has also touted her military service and what she says is her commitment to veterans once elected to Congress.

"I have been able to get $62 billion added to the defense budget over the last two years."

The incumbent has also gone on record saying she wants to protect abortion rights and ensure an event like January 6 never happens again.

"I really want to continue to stand up for the people in this district. For their rights, for a woman’s right to choose and most importantly, stand up for democracy," she said.

The incumbent spent the weekend campaigning with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, stopping in Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Chesapeake.

"It's a track record of bipartisanship. President Trump signed 10 of my bills into law my first term in Congress and I have sought to work across the aisle," she said.

Monday night, she had this to say about Kiggan’s notable GOP guests in Virginia Beach.

"If they got to call in those folks in this late hour to try to prop her up, I think they’re really quite scared."