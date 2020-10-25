Election Day is a state holiday, but some Hampton Roads cities aren't on board

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton and Newport News are among a group of Virginia cities who are not following the state holiday schedule.

HAMPTON, Va. — Starting this year, Election Day, November 3, is a state holiday in Virginia.

However, some Hampton Roads cities aren't following suit.

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton and Newport News are among a group of Virginia cities who are not following the state holiday schedule, and as of now do not plan to offer Election Day as a state holiday for city employees.

“Give the day because we need it, it’s what we’re looking for," said Reverend Tremaine Johnson. "We want everybody’s voice to be heard.”

Saturday in Hampton, a group of activists and politicians called for city leaders to recognize Election Day as a holiday for city staff.

State Senator Louise Lucas of Portsmouth introduced a bill in January to replace Lee-Jackson Day with Election Day as a state holiday. It was passed and signed into law in March.

State Senator Mamie Locke of Hampton said she thought all city governments would follow the new holiday schedule.

“We provided that day to give those individuals who do not have the opportunity for any other time to be able to go out and vote," Locke said. "So we’re a little bit dismayed that there are localities who are not observing the date."

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney told Mayor Bobby Dyer in a letter last week that Virginia Beach does not follow the state holiday schedule, saying employees are given three flexible holidays and they can use one on Election Day if they choose.

Hampton is another city that isn’t planning on providing an Election Day holiday to workers. Hampton City Councilmember Steve Brown said he’s been outvoted.

“Is it about cause or cost?" Brown asked. "We talk about the cost of a holiday, but this is a cause, people died for the right to vote. I hope that my colleagues will have a change of heart and change of mind and do the right thing.”

Norfolk City Council plans to discuss the Election Day and Lee-Jackson holiday swap at its meeting on Tuesday. The activists hope Norfolk leaders will give its workers November 3 off.

“Let’s get this done," Johnson said. "Let’s do it today. Let’s make it happen.”