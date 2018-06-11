Today is Election Day, and polls are opening this morning at 6:30 in North Carolina, and 6 a.m. in Virginia.

Already this midterm election turnout has exceeded the previous midterm's turnout, with several closely watched races in our area, including the Second Congressional District between Rep. Scott Taylor and challenger Elaine Luria, as well as the Virginia Beach mayor's race.

Here are some things to know as you head to the polls today.

Stormy weather this afternoon

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to soar to about 80 degrees, which is 15 degrees above normal! But if you can, you'll probably want to get out and vote sooner rather than later as a cold front will approach late this afternoon and evening, bringing increased winds that may produce gusts of 25 mph at times.

As it moves into the warm, humid and rather unstable air mass here, there is a growing concern for a line of relatively strong thunderstorms to develop alongside it.

The time frame we'd be looking at for possible strong storms is from 5 p.m. in the northwest to 10 p.m. in the southeast. Remember, polls are open until 7 p.m. in Virginia and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Frequently Asked Questions - Virginia

What time are the polls open on Election Day: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Virginia. As long as you are in line by the time polls close, you will be allowed to vote.

Do I need an ID to vote: Virginia law requires voters to show one acceptable photo identification card when you vote in person. Acceptable photo IDs include:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

United States passport

Employer-issued photo ID

Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card

Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID even on Election Day at their nearest voter registration office. If you go to a polling place without an ID, you can vote a provisional ballot but you will need to submit a copy of a valid ID by noon on Friday after the elections for your vote to be counted.

Virginia Voter Guide >> Click here

2018 Candidates by Locality >> Click here

Where do I vote? >> Click here

Ways you can vote? >> Click here

Need a ride? >> Click here

Frequently Asked Questions - North Carolina

What time are the polls open on Election Day: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. As long as you are in line by the time polls close, you will be allowed to vote.

Before you go, you should verify you're registered at the correct address.

Do I need an ID to vote: A photo ID is not required for the upcoming general election in North Carolina. In fact, that’s one of the amendments on the ballot in the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina Voter Guide >> Click here

Full Candidate List >> Click here

Where do I vote? >> Click here

Ways you can vote? >> Click here

Judicial Voter Guide & Proposed Amendments 2018 >> Click here

VOTING RESULTS

Find out the voting results by downloading the 13News Now app: Apple Users, Android Users

You'll also find results on 13NewsNow.com

© 2018 WVEC