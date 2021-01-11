Virginia Gubernatorial candidates make their final push ahead of Election Day

A recent poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center shows the races are very close, predicting McAuliffe having 49% of the vote and Youngkin with 48%.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday is a day candidates across the commonwealth have been waiting and working towards for months.

Election Day.

The polls open on Tuesday at 6 a.m., but before they do, Republican Candidate Glenn Youngkin made one last stop in Virginia Beach.

It was his final stop in Hampton Roads to get some last-minute votes.

Although early voting is over, Republican leaders were encouraging folks to get out and vote if they haven’t already.

"Tomorrow we’re gonna harass every single person we know, 'knock knock did you go vote?'" one speaker told the crowd.

Youngkin was joined onstage by Republican Lt. Governor candidate Winsome Sears.

"Don’t give up Virginia, don’t give in. Help is on the way."

Attorney General Candidate Jason Miyares also addressed the crowd.

"You have a lot of politicians that just assume good intentions guarantee good results and they never ponder for a second the unintended consequences."

Both pushing that they want Republicans to sweep the ticket.

Then Youngkin took the stage

"We are rejecting the left-liberal progressive agenda that has been pushed down our throats," he told the crowd at Neptune's Park Monday night.

He said he has a long list of plans for day one in office if elected.

He promised to declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia, eliminate the grocery tax, raise teacher wages and press forward on what he calls the most aggressive charter school program in the history of the commonwealth.

"The work starts tomorrow."

Youngkin also told the crowd he wants to ban Critical Race Theory in schools, even though state leaders have repeatedly said CRT is not taught in Virginia schools.

He also says he has big plans for bringing businesses and jobs into the area.

"Hampton Roads will be the economic engine of the commonwealth and we’re gonna get her moving and I can’t wait to work with all of you to make it happen," Youngkin said.

A poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center shows the races are very close, predicting McAuliffe having 49% of the vote and Youngkin with 48%.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe spent the weekend in Hampton Roads, he made stops in Richmond and Roanoke on Monday.

He closed out the night with a rally in Northern Virginia, speaking to supporters in Fairfax about his plan to raise the minimum wage, protect women's right to choose and expand broadband.

He also touched on his past record as Governor, while taking a hit at Youngkin.

"I wrote the bid for Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Nestle. All came for Virginia because we were open and welcoming. If Glenn Youngkin were governor, Amazon would never have come."