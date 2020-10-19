Expanded early voting begins in Virginia

Voter registrars in Virginia Beach opened four new satellite polling places: Kempsville, Bayside, Great Neck, and Seatack.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shattering all previous records for early voting, the Commonwealth of Virginia on Monday began expanded early voting.

So far, more than 675,000 people have voted in-person while another 531,000 have voted by mail.

Now, citizens have even more choices.

In Virginia's largest city, Virginia Beach, voter registrars on Monday opened four new satellite polling places: Kempsville, Bayside, Great Neck, and Seatack.

The lines were long. Once she completed doing her civic duty, voter Linda Johnson held her arms up in victory and told 13News Now: "I got it done, praise the Lord, hallelujah!"

Voter Taylor Ribiero said she didn't mind the more than two and a half hour wait. "So what?" she asked. "My ancestors waited a long time to do it."

Voter Keith Hartman said it was important to him to vote.

"Everything's at stake in this one and everybody should get out and vote," he said.

And voter Pal Springstead waiting in line to vote was the best thing he could've been doing with his time.

"I'd be sitting home watching Netflix, know what I mean?" he said. "Why not be a good citizen and do my job?"