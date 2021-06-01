Gov. Brian Kemp speaks in Atlanta; Jon Ossoff projected winner of Senate runoff | Live updates

Here's the latest from the historic runoffs.

ATLANTA — Both of Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff races have been called and the Democrats have taken two seats from the Republicans.

The Associated Press projected Rev. Raphael Warnock as the winner of the race against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The win will make Warnock the first Black senator elected in Georgia.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected Democrat Jon Ossoff won his U.S. Senate race, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue.

With the sweep of the two races, the Democrats will take control of the U.S. Senate, giving the party control of both houses of Congress.

Election officials said things ran smoothly in most Georgia counties, even throughout the day when voters went to the polls.

During the tabulation process, however, one of metro Atlanta's counties - DeKalb - reported they experienced technical issues, and that "the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count," said Erica Hamilton, the county's voter registration and elections director.

Just after 4 a.m., the county appeared to report its final results.

With that, only a handful of votes in some counties were believed to be waiting to be counted when work resumes on Wednesday.

(please note all times are Eastern)

4:48 p.m. | Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was helped out of the Georgia State Capitol with assistance earlier this afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the secretary's office.

According to Raffensperger's office, the secretary would be working remotely as a precaution for any potential escalation, not due to any direct threats to him.

4:41 p.m. | Fulton County has stopped ballot processing and tabulation for the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

Fulton County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt said that tabulation in Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoff races was halted “out of an abundance of caution.”

The county's elections director told the board of commissioners that the county had about 7,500 mail-in absentee ballots left to upload.

The Associated Press has called the runoff contests for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

4:14 p.m. | Democrat Jon Ossoff wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue, according to the Associated Press. Democrats sweep Georgia Senate races, giving the party control of both houses of Congress and making it easier for Joe Biden to enact his agenda as president.

The twin victories Wednesday end nearly two decades in which Democrats have been shut out of statewide victories in Georgia. Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992.

4:10 p.m. | NBC projects Democrat Jon Ossoff the winner of the US Senate runoff election against Republican incumbent David Perdue.

BREAKING: Jon Ossoff wins U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, NBC News projects. pic.twitter.com/Aw7iivnOfB — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

3:05 p.m. | Two members of the Georgia Secretary of State's Office on the events unfolding:

Anyone elected to the House or Senate who is challenging the results of the Presidential election in Congress are part of this attempted coup inspired by the President and they should resign. This is an insurrection... — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

We have had a first row seat to an attempted coup. @GabrielSterling — Jordan M. Fuchs (@JordyFuchs) January 6, 2021

3:00 p.m. | 11Alive has confirmed the Secretary of State's Office at the Georgia Capitol has closed, and Sec. Brad Raffensperger has evacuated for safety.

3:00 p.m. | A number of Georgia lawmakers are now responding to the violent scene at the U.S. Capitol. Here's Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams and Republican Reps. Buddy Carter and Barry Loudermilk:

I’m safe. The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess. — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) January 6, 2021

The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021

Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others. — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 6, 2021

2:15 p.m. | Many are watching the dramatic images coming out of Capitol Hill in Washington as a very large pro-Trump rally has turned into a protest that has coalesced on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building.

A significantly smaller protest was staged outside the Georgia Capitol this afternoon, that has appeared to run its course peacefully.

1:35 p.m. | The Associated Press has called the third race that was on the Jan. 5 ballot, that for Public Service Commission. Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald has won re-election, according to the AP's projection.

1:25 p.m. | Obama's statement also frames Georgia as a model for the rest of the country:

"If we want to protect the gains we've made, achieve even more progress in the years to come, and reinforce the foundations of self-governance on which our country rests, there's no better path to follow than the one forged by the determined, organized, and confidently hopeful people of Georgia."

1:20 p.m. | Former President Barack Obama has issued a statement on the Georgia Senate runoffs.

"My friend John Lewis is surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia this morning, as people across the state carried forward the baton that he and so many others passed down to them," Obama states.

The statement goes on to praise "the resilient, visionary leadership of Stacey Abrams" and that Rev. Raphael Warnock's presumed election will make the Senate "more reflective of our country as a whole."

My friend John Lewis is surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia this morning, as people across the state carried forward the baton that he and so many others passed down to them. pic.twitter.com/CgVEP4Ilt8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 6, 2021

1:15 p.m. | That objection process will take about two hours.

1:15 p.m. | Georgia is eighth among remaining states alphabetically in the confirmation of the electoral votes, but a challenge has been raised to Arizona.

The Senate and House must now meet to debate the objection.

When they return, Georgia would likely be the next state objected to.

1:10 p.m. | The joint session of Congress has begun to count the Electoral College votes. You can watch proceedings here.

1:05 p.m. | Meanwhile back her in Georgia, the Senate results have been updated a little bit over at the Secretary of State's website. Where things stand:

Raphael Warnock with a 50.62% to 49.38% edge, a lead of 54,729 votes.

Jon Ossoff with a 50.20% to 49.80% edge, a lead of 17,567 votes.

1:00 p.m. | Vice President Mike Pence has issued a statement saying he will not attempt to block the Electoral College vote, following calls for him to try to do so under a fringe legal theory that has been pushed by allies of the president.

BREAKING: Pence will not try to block Biden's electors pic.twitter.com/rMyq3Wmgil — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021

12:55 p.m. | Congress will soon meet to conduct the counting of the Electoral College votes. A number of Georgia Republicans have signaled they will be among those who object.

12:30 p.m. | President Trump, speaking at a rally ahead of the counting of the Electoral College votes, has again cast Georgia's election system as rigged.

He characterized the Senate runoffs, which Sen. Kelly Loeffler is projected to lose to Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue is currently losing to Jon Ossoff, as "a setup."

He said the Republican incumbents "never had a shot."

Georgia's election officials said this morning they've seen "nothing widespread, nothing that seems real in any way, shape or form."

"The biggest thing we've seen is from the president's fertile mind of finding fraud where none exists," that official, Gabriel Sterling, said.

12:15 p.m. | Latest numbers:

Current lead as of 12:12pm:



OSSOFF ahead by 17,446 votes

0.4% margin



WARNOCK ahead by 54,584 votes

1.24% margin



The gap is widening as the votes trickle in. pic.twitter.com/yrnN3pRC4O — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) January 6, 2021

11:30 a.m. | With the overwhelming bulk of outstanding absentee ballots coming from Democratic-leaning areas, and Jon Ossoff already holding a lead, Sterling said he believes he'll both win and win by enough to avoid a recount.

Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believes Jon Ossoff will end up outside the margin of a recount and called him "likely Senator-Elect Ossoff." #11Alive — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 6, 2021

11:25 a.m. | Sterling was asked about fraud, and said there was "nothing widespread, nothing that seems real in any way, shape or for."

He said the "biggest thing we've seen is from the president's fertile mind of finding fraud where none exists."

Sterling also referenced a viral tweet where someone posted a picture of what they alleged were shredded ballots, and indicated they were looking into it.

11:20 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office has offered this breakdown of counties with remaining larger numbers of absentee ballots to count. He described these as absentee ballots that came in yesterday, were checked in, but have not been scanned and uploaded into the state voting totals.

DeKalb with 17,902

Henry 9,078

Cobb 5,896

Chatham 5,318

Fulton 5,294

Gwinnett 5,068

Thomas 2,078

Bryan 1,515

Meriwether 1,325

Dougherty 1,200

Fayette 1,139

Forsyth 752

Clayton 528

Lincoln 543

11:10 a.m. | President-elect Joe Biden has congratulated Raphael Warnock says he is "hopeful" that Jon Ossoff "will also be victorious."

New from President-elect Biden: "I congratulate Reverend Warnock on his groundbreaking win last night and I am hopeful that when the count is complete, Jon Ossoff will also be victorious." #gapol — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) January 6, 2021

11:05 a.m. | Rep. Jody Hice and Sen. Loeffler will lead the objection to Georgia when the Electoral College is counted later, the congressman tweets.

10:25 am. | The latest on the numbers front, courtesy Christie Diez:

Got some votes in from Gilmer County around 9:30a.m.



2,901 total

Perdue: +1,735

Ossoff: +1,166



Numbers keep updating - so I'm working to figure out where they are all coming from. pic.twitter.com/WjnrZabLbb — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) January 6, 2021

9:36 a.m. | Sterling also responded to a tweet by the president which said "they just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night."

"They're not found ballots, they're cast ballots," Sterling said. He added they knew DeKalb's advance voting total as far back as Friday, after early voting ended.

"None of this is new, none of this is surprising. This is part of his intention to continue to create chaos around this as we go into his final act today, as they challenge the results from Georgia and other states," Sterling said.

9:33 a.m. | Sterling also told CNN there's about 65,000 votes out there left to be counted, mostly in Democratic-leaning areas.

9:30 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling was on CNN a few minutes ago, and gave a fairly scathing account of the president's role in the Georgia Senate elections.

The Georgia elections official said President Trump was "100%, four-square responsible" for the Republican results in the Senate runoffs.

9:00 a.m. | Gwinnett County has begun finishing up its counting, Maura Sirianni reports. Meanwhile in Fulton County, Jerry Carnes reports counting has not yet begun, though it was supposed to about a half hour ago.

HAPPENING NOW— Gwinnett County working through about 5,000 absentee ballots that arrived on Election Day. Shouldn’t take long to tabulate.



The county also has about 900 provisional ballots @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/nKEuvshPzg — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) January 6, 2021

8:55 a.m. | Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who has been the minority leader throughout the Trump presidency, has also declared victory in the Georgia races.

In a statement, he said, "For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate - and that will be very good for the American people."

His statement referred to both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as senators-elect, though only Warnock has been projected as a winner by the Associated Press.

"I am so proud of both of their campaigns and excited to welcome them to the Senate," Schumer said.

8:10 a.m. | Jon Ossoff just spoke, phrasing his remarks in a way that did not explicitly declare victory over Sen. David Perdue, but certainly assumed victory:

.@ossoff 8:03am



"this campaign has been about health jobs and justice for the people of the State - those will be my guiding principles as I serve this state in the U.S. Senate."



Thanks the voters in Georgia. #11Alive — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) January 6, 2021

8:00 a.m. | The Secretary of State's website updated just a short time ago with the official results. It hadn't shown any update in a few hours, but now shows these official numbers:

Raphael Warnock leading 50.61% to 49.39%, a raw lead of 53,430 votes out of 4,401,162 that were cast.

Jon Ossoff leads 50.19% to 49.81%, with a lead of 16,370 out of 4,401,064 votes.

7:50 a.m. | Raphael Warnock spoke to the TODAY Show this morning, and you can watch his interview below. Meanwhile, we'll be streaming Jon Ossoff's comments in the video player above in about 10 minutes.

“I can’t wait to get to work.”



Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock), who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler, NBC News projects, in one of two critical runoff elections in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fm0OMrXGuc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2021

7:35 a.m. | If you're just rousing yourself awake, here's the basic state of things:

Rev. Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner in the race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler. He leads by a bit more than 50,000 votes, around 1%.

Jon Ossoff leads Sen. David Perdue, but that race is considerably closer. His lead is about 16,000 votes, and falls within the less-than-.5% threshold that would allow Perdue to request a recount.

6:50 a.m. | 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell highlights a really interesting dynamic that appears to have played out in these Senate races. The Republican with the most votes so far? Public Service Commission incumbent candidate Lauren "Bubba" McDonald.

It appears there was plenty of split ticket voting, with voters choosing the two Democrats and then McDonald, a Republican. Or even, with Warnock running ahead of Ossoff, potentially people who split their ticket Warnock-Perdue-McDonald.

It sounds obvious, but with millions of different people voting, you get lots of different kinds of votes.

Thousands of Democrats decided not to vote for the Public Service Commissioners race AT ALL. As of 4:55AM, Rev. Raphael Warnock got 84+K votes than the Democratic candidate for PSC, Daniel Blackman; Jon Ossoff with almost 66K more votes than Blackman. pic.twitter.com/ZERcrzPdAV — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) January 6, 2021

6:15 a.m. | There was at least one point of contention overnight we know of that can be addressed, and that was the idea that Chatham County (Savannah) had stopped counting for some underhanded reason. That notion was echoed with a retweet by President Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

According to Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office, they were simply done - only leaving mail-in ballots that had arrived yesterday to be counted today.

Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

"They have continued to show a general ignorance and misunderstanding in how the systems work," Sterling told 11Alive's Jon Shirek last night. "In Chatham county they have two different boards - there's the registration board that deals with accepting the absentee ballots coming in and then there's a voting board that goes through and does the counting.

"So the elections board finished counting everything they have while the registration board was still working. There was a lag of about three hours. They basically said 'We're not going to make our staff sit around for three hours and wait for you, we'll come back and do it in the morning.'

"So there's nothing suspicious about it, this is the way it's done because they have a split board. I think they're the only county in the state that has that."

4:55 a.m. | There's not a lot left to count, but we do know there are 4,000 absentee ballots that will be counted starting at 8:30 a.m. in Fulton County, and at least some number of military and overseas ballots that can arrive by Friday as long as they were postmarked by yesterday.

The Military/Overseas vote is important. Ballots can arrive as late as Friday. People are overestimating the outstanding ballots. The total mil/overseas is estimated 17,000. Historically, 30% requested are never returned. We don't know how many have already been counted. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

4:40 a.m. | And here's the basic rundown of things:

Georgia Update 4:23am

Sleep has been canceled

Ossoff's lead has grown to 16,370 votes

Warnock has won, now by 53,430 votes

Outstanding vote is largely from Democratic areas.

Estimated Military/Overseas ballots are 17,000 total, not outstanding. Looking like Democrats take Senate. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

4:30 a.m. | It appears DeKalb County is done with its counting. 11Alive's Christie Diez reports the numbers: