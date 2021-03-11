Republicans reach tie in Va. House of Delegates, appear on track to seize control

The GOP has captured fives seats, and are leading in two other uncalled races.

RICHMOND, Va. — Republicans appeared to be on track Wednesday to flip the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates, which Democrats controlled by ten seats heading into Election Day.

With a few races around the state still too close to call, House Republicans moved forward anyway, claiming a majority in the chamber.

By early evening, at least five seats had officially flipped from blue to red, guaranteeing at least a tie.

If the GOP does eventually succeed in flipping six seats, as appears likely based upon current Virginia Department of Elections results, Democrat Eileen Filler-Corn would be out as Speaker of the House.

That could pave the way for House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert to succeed her.

In a release Wednesday, he said: "Virginia voters made a historic statement, delivering a clear rebuke of the failed policies of the last two years and electing Republicans up and down the ballot."

Virginia Wesleyan University Political Science Professor Leslie Caughell says it appears voters simply wanted change.

"I really think that part of what this indicates is that parties don't control politics and the levers of power indefinitely, right?" she said. "Elections maintain the ability to hold politicians accountable when the electorate is dissatisfied."

Caughell says, if Republicans do indeed take control of the House, things will be very different in Richmond when the General Assembly meets next January.

"I think we're going to see a real slowing down obviously of the progressive agenda that's been going through in Virginia," she said. "And, likely a shift to some the issues our new governor has made clear are priorities, like the grocery tax, and these other, I would argue, moderate, centrist Republican ideas."

One House race that remained too close to call Wednesday night was in the 85th District of Virginia Beach.