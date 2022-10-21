Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake

It's one of the most closely watched races in the state. According to a Wason Center poll, both candidates are deadlocked, both pulling 45% support.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake about the importance of voting.

"We need everybody out there to vote, vote early, vote absentee, vote on election day, but please just go out and vote," said Kiggans.

It's one of the most closely watched races in the state. According to a Wason Center poll, both candidates are pulling 45% support with 8% of Virginia voters undecided.

However, Kiggans said she believes her campaign will pull ahead.

"You know the reason why? It's because she's losing. She knows she's losing. So, to watch the desperation of the current congresswoman is pretty embarrassing to watch."

Representatives with Luria refuted this and instead, they released the following statement: