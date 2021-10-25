VA candidates for governor on the campaign trail in Hampton Roads, take swipes at each other

Youngkin says McAuliffe is "sinking." McAuliffe says Youngkin will ban abortion and is against gay marriage.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's getting down to the wire in Virginia's race for governor, with the election taking place one week from Tuesday.

Clearly, Hampton Roads is a critical part of both candidates' strategy, as, Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe spent Monday in the region.

Republican candidate Youngkin had a packed house at the Azalea Inn in Norfolk.

He told the crowd it is time for change in Richmond.

"I'm talking to Virginians about the things that matter most: lowering taxes, the best jobs, the best school, safe communities, making government work," he said. "And they're tired of recycled promises that were never kept in the first place. And it's so clear what's happening. Here I am campaigning, and my opponent is bringing everyone he possibly can to come in and help him. His 43-year political career is absolutely sinking."

Youngkin was referring to Former President Barrack Obama and current President Joe Biden campaigning for Democratic candidate McAuliffe, as well as singer Pharrell, and, Vice President Kamala Harris doing the same later this week.

McAuliffe announced an endorsement from the Virginia Beach African American Political Action Committee at the Happy Cafe on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

McAuliffe also had harsh words for his opponent.

"You know, I'm running against a guy who says, 'Day one, I'm going to ban abortion,'" he said. "He's against gay marriage. You've got to have an open and welcoming community if you're going to recruit businesses here. I want to make Virginia Beach the renewable energy capital of the United States. There's no business going to come to a state where a governor is putting walls up around it. Not going to happen."

And this race is still neck and neck.

The last poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center For Civic Leadership had McAuliffe with a four-point lead, which is within the survey's margin of error.