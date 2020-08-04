Governor Northam wants to postpone Virginia elections in May, June

Northam has requested lawmakers to move the general and special elections from May to November. He also postponed the state primary on June 9 by a few weeks.

RICHMOND, Va. — As a way to keep public safety the top priority during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Ralph Northam has advocated for the postponement of a few upcoming elections in Virginia.

Right now, the May General election and all special elections are scheduled for May 5. Once General Assembly lawmakers reconvene in the statehouse later this month, Northam would like them to approve postponing the May 5 elections to November 3.

The governor has also used his own executive power to move the primary elections from June 9 to June 23.

If lawmakers were to approve moving the May elections, the governor would like them to run under certain conditions:

There will be one ballot in November.

Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.

All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.

Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020 will continue in office until their successors have been elected on November 3, 2020 and have been qualified to serve.