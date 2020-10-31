Hampton Roads voters wait hours to cast a ballot on last day of early, in-person voting

People at Bayside Recreation Center lined up, early, before the doors for the satellite polling location opened.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Before the doors even opened, the line for early voting stretched around the block at Bayside Recreation Center.

Today is the last day in Virginia and North Carolina for early, in person voting for the upcoming presidential election.

“I was hoping to beat the line and was dreadfully surprised by the length,” Anthony Freeman said. “We got here, I believe, five to 8 and we’ve been waiting since - well it’s 9:20 now, so.”

At polling places across Hampton Roads, scores of people lined up to cast their ballot.

“I tried to go yesterday and it was about this long," Kelly Savage said. "I was just trying to beat the line but clearly Virginia Beach is very dedicated to voting and that didn’t work.”

If you don't vote in person today October 31st, Tuesday will be your only option unless you're voting by mail.

“We saw several people turn around," April Knutsen said. "People said, 'I don’t want to wait in this line. I’m going to vote on Tuesday.'”

This isn’t anything new. Lines for early voting remained long across Hampton Roads, all week.

“I can’t get out work and spend four hours to vote so I’ll sit here for a few hours today,” Guy Gross said. “The line was about three hours yesterday when I came here. I didn’t have the time, so.”

But voters say casting their ballot is something they must do, so the hours long wait is worth it.

“I just wanted to exercise my given right to vote for the leadership of this country, I feel it’s important to make your voice heard,” Freeman said.

Gross said: “This is without a doubt, probably the most important election we’ll ever see in our lifetimes.”

If you miss your chance to vote early, in-person – you can vote on Election day or mail in an absentee ballot.