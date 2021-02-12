Karen Greenhalgh wins District 85 House of Delegates race

The win puts Republicans in control of the House of Delegates, with one race yet to be called.

The recount for the 85th District in Virginia's House of Delegates race is complete, and Republican Karen Greenhalgh has been declared the winner.

The race was between Greenhalgh and Democrat Alex Askew. Prior to the recount, Greenhalgh had a lead of 127 votes.

That is a less than 0.5% difference, which is within the threshold allowed for a state-funded recount, upon a candidates request.

With this win, a house seat has been flipped.

Republicans have taken control of the House for now, holding 51 seats. However, there's still one race left to call, but Republicans are leading.

Around 28,000 people casted ballots in the 85th District race.

Following the results, Greenhalgh shared her victory statement on Twitter saying, "I am truly grateful for the trust placed in me by the voters of the 85th District, and I look forward to serving my community as their representative in Richmond."

With results reported fully this morning, I am declaring victory in House District 85. Thank you all for the trust you have placed in me! pic.twitter.com/pknsWOh4lL — Karen Greenhalgh (@KGreenhalgh85) November 3, 2021

Askew has officially conceded from the race. He said, in part, "I continue to be filled with optimism for the future of our Commonwealth and of the city of Virginia Beach. We’re facing some major challenges — but as the past two years showed us, Virginians are resilient."

He went on to thank everyone who has stood beside him and supported him.