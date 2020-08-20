How to register to vote in Virginia and North Carolina

Voters have about seven weeks left to register to vote in Virginia and North Carolina. Here's how to register or check your registration in both states.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With campaigns and conventions, there's a lot of talk about the November election at the moment. For voters, it's important to know where and how to both register to vote and also check if you are registered.

In Virginia:

The deadline to register for the November election is October 12

If you register online, you'll need a state ID

If you register in-person or through the mail, you'll need your social security number

You can check if you're already registered at vote.elections.virginia.gov

Additional information about registering to vote in Virginia can be found here or at your local registrar's website

In North Carolina:

The deadline to register for the November election is October 9

You need both your state ID/license and social security number to register to vote online

You can look up if you're registered via the state board of election's registration lookup tool

A new State Board website will launch in one week, on August 27

Once you've registered, you can decide if you want to vote in person on Election Day or request a mail-in ballot. The first mail-in ballots won’t be sent out to you until mid-September.

In Virginia, you can apply online for an absentee by mail ballot at this link.

In North Carolina, details on completing the State Absentee Ballot Request Form can be found here.

Various third party organizations and volunteers are also working to help voters register.

Cathy Combs, a retired Virginia Beach schoolteacher, handed out fliers Thursday in an effort to encourage voter participation.

“I’m hoping that by clearing away all the clutter, [voters] will see that it’s not a difficult process," Combs said. “Just take that first step of going online, looking to see if you are indeed registered and if you’re not, it’s a very simple process.”

Combs said she was inspired by George Floyd's death to be proactive rather than complicit, and she wants to help people who feel overwhelmed or confused by misinformation surrounding the upcoming election.

“The government is supposed to be of the people, for the people, and unfortunately there are a lot of disenfranchised [people] that doesn’t speak for," Combs said. "That is why I am out saying your vote and your opinion matters in the well-being of a country that is supposed to be inclusive.”

Combs is working with Virginia Organizing, a non-profit and non-partisan group to help encourage voter turnout.