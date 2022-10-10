EXPLAINER: I live in Norfolk. Why can't I vote in the Luria, Kiggans race?

Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 10, 2022.

If you're a Norfolk resident who wants to vote for Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans today, you won't be able to.

Here's why:

Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth.

As a result, the city of Norfolk is now completely in Congressional District 3.

That means you'll be able to vote for either Congressman Bobby Scott or his opponent Terry Namkung.

You can see the latest congressional district map from the Virginia Department of Elections below.

And know that you're not the only one confused about this. The Norfolk Registrar's Office has recieved so many questions about this during early voting, that they put a sign up alerting voters of the change.

Heads up 🗳 If you’re in Norfolk and expecting to vote in #VA02 congressional race between incumbent @RepElaineLuria and challenger St Sen @JenKiggans — know that the redrawn district no longer includes the Mermaid City. @13NewsNow #Midterms2022 pic.twitter.com/GpsINfc9TK — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) November 8, 2022