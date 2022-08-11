Incumbent Jennifer Wexton projected winner of Virginia seat in Congress

Wexton was first elected in 2019 to represent Virginia’s 10th District in the House of Representatives.

VIRGINIA, USA — Jennifer Wexton (D), the incumbent of Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been named the projected winner in her second congressional election, according to CBS.

Wexton ran against Republican candidate Hung Cao. Wexton has served as a representative of Virginia’s District 10 since 2019 and was formerly a state senator where she served in Virginia’s General Assembly for five years, according to Wexton’s campaign website.

WUSA9 covered a debate between Cao and Wexton in October and during the debate Wexton expressed her ideas about immigration reform.

"It’s time that we get some sort of immigration reform in this country. This is something that should not have been politicized the way it has been,” Wexton said. “It’s really something that affects us here in Northern Virginia with things like our high-tech workforce."

Wexton’s campaign website says that she is from the DMV region and currently resides in Leesburg, Virginia with her family.

