Even with the needed 270 Electoral College votes, the election is still not over

A joint session of Congress must formally count the votes on January 6, 2021.

RICHMOND, Va. — Having won Virginia's general election November 3 by 10 percentage points (nearly 500,000 votes), Democrat Joe Biden on Monday, as expected, won all of the state's 13 Electoral College votes.

Typically, once all the states have weighed in and a winner reaches 270 Electoral College votes -- as Biden did by late afternoon when California's 55 votes went to him -- the election is considered to be over.

But not this time.

That's because President Donald J. Trump still refuses to concede. The Electoral College ballots also must still be formally counted during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

"You know, it'll be a little bit of drama on January 6th, but I doubt it will go anywhere," said Christopher Newport University Political analyst Quentin Kidd.

He said it's highly unlikely Congress would overrule the will of the people who, in the popular election, handed President Trump a seven-million vote loss.

"It requires a person in each chamber to object," said Kidd. "It could be that they could get that. And then, it would require both chambers to agree not to accept the electors from a particular state. I mean, if you thought the odds of him winning a court case were pretty slim, the odds of him winning the election in that way are even slimmer, I think."

Nonetheless, by late Monday afternoon, President Trump was once again tweeting about "massive fraud," despite such claims not holding up under judicial scrutiny.