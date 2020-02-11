James City County school to be used as polling place despite recent COVID-19 cases at school

Officials made the decision to continue to use Matoaka Elementary School as a polling place even though people associated with school recently tested positive.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Some people expressed coronavirus concerns about the facilities at Matoaka Elementary School in James City, especially since the building is a polling location for the election Tuesday.

Three people connected to the school recently tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent one was on October 29.

James City County Director of Elections and General Registrar Dianna Moorman said the school will be open and ready for the election.

Moorman said she talked to the school's administration and is confident the building has been sanitized properly inside.

She said volunteers will have personal protective equipment available, including (but not limited to) disinfectant spray, microfiber cloths, hand sanitizer, tabletop protection screens, masks, etc. Social distancing also is required.

A Williamsburg-James City County Schools spokeswoman said custodial teams would clean and disinfect every school building again Monday night.

Matoaka temporarily transitioned back to full-time remote teaching and learning. The school division spokeswoman said students will learn virtually five days a week until November 16. She added that the transition to remote learning allows time for the Peninsula Health District to complete contact tracing and limits face-to-face interaction among staff and students to help reduce the potential for further exposure in the school community.

During that time, daily cleaning and disinfecting is continuing to take place. But, the cleaning schedule is not driving the temporary transition to remote learning.