Jody Wagner concedes in Virginia Beach mayoral race

"I just got off the phone with Mayor Dyer and congratulated him on being elected to serve our city for the next four years."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mayoral hopeful Jody Wagner has conceded to Bobby Dyer in the race for Virginia Beach mayor.

Wagner wrote congratulations to Dyer on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday with 99% of precincts reporting, Dyer is solidly ahead of Wagner, leading the race with 52% of votes.

Wagner owns Jody’s Popcorn and served as State Treasurer under Former Governor Mark Warner and financial secretary under former Governor Tim Kaine.

She campaigned on strengthening Virginia Beach’s economy, navigating the COVID-19 response, and modernizing public schools. She also wanted to improve transportation and foster a more diverse community.