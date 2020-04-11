Jody Wagner remains hopeful in the Virginia Beach mayoral race

The Democratic challenger waited patiently Tuesday night to learn the final results in the Virginia Beach mayoral race to unseat incumbent Bobby Dyer.

Entrepreneur and lawyer, Jody Wagner, remains confident in her chances to beat incumbent Bobby Dyer in the race for Virginia Beach mayor.

As of 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, Virginia Beach unofficial polling numbers showed Wagner trailing Dyer by roughly 16,000 votes. However, it is unclear how many mail-in and early votes are yet to be added to that count. Wagner and her team returned home shortly before midnight, believing absentee and early voters could possibly swing the election, as she thought an overwhelming number of early voters were Democrats.

“I feel very good about today, but what I feel better about is the past 45 days,” said Wagner late Tuesday night during a small, private gathering at her Virginia Beach office.

“There were lines at every early voting place for 45 days, first at the registrar’s office, then at the early voting places. And I know that the majority of those people were Democrats and I am hoping those people are voting for me.”

Wagner visited various polling places, starting around 5 a.m. Tuesday at College Park Elementary School in Virginia Beach.

She greeted voters and gave her final pitch to receive their votes. Wagner, a Democrat, said she received positive feedback from both sides of the aisle, and the response gave her confidence before polls closed.

Wagner owns Jody’s Popcorn and served as State Treasurer under Former Governor Mark Warner and financial secretary under former Governor Tim Kaine.

Wagner campaigned on strengthening Virginia Beach’s economy, navigating the COVID-19 response, and modernizing public schools. She also wants to improve transportation and foster a more diverse community.

“I think we have a lot to do in Virginia Beach,” said Wagner. “I look forward to working for you the next four years to address things like the economy, bringing new employers to the area and making sure we help the businesses and helping individuals impacted by COVID-19. We have a rough time ahead.”