Judge OK's North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has decided to allow the state to move forward with a settlement reached last week to ease certain absentee ballot voting procedures.

Counties will have six more days to accept postmarked ballots. Voters with missing witness information can correct the problem with an affidavit rather than having to fill out an entirely new ballot.

Republicans still have two federal cases in which it is challenging the easing of voting rules.