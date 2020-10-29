x
Judge: Virginia can't count some ballots without postmarks

A judge ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. A federal judge has blocked updated North Carolina absentee voting rules that gave voters more leeway to fix witness problems and extended the period when elections boards could accept mailed-in ballots. U.S. District Judge James Dever issued a temporary retraining order on Saturday, Oct. 3 that blocked the updated rules that resulted from a legal settlement with voting rights advocates. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode. 

The ruling Wednesday partially granted an injunction requested by a conservative legal group. 

The Public Interest Legal Foundation sued the Virginia Department of Elections and members of the Virginia State Board of Elections earlier this month. 

The lawsuit challenged a regulation that instructed local election officials to count absentee ballots with missing or illegible postmarks, as long as the ballots are received by noon on the Friday after Election Day. 

