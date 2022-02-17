Lawsuit, Virginia NAACP call for 2022 delegate elections under new voting maps

Virginians elected 100 delegates in November before new voting maps were approved. Some groups are pushing for new elections this fall to comply with redistricting.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians voted for 100 House of Delegates members just three months ago, but could they vote again this November?

A federal lawsuit argues for new elections due to redistricting changes because last year’s elections were held before voting maps reflected new census data.

The lawsuit to force Virginia to hold another round of statewide elections this fall faces multiple legal challenges, but the prospect of voting again is gaining support.

"The old system was unconstitutional, it packed too many people into certain districts," Virginia NAACP President Robert Barnette said. "Now that we have fairer maps, let’s use them so people will have an equitable chance to elect people that they feel represent their interests.”

The Virginia Supreme Court approved new voting maps in December, after delays in U.S. Census data and the failure of the state’s Redistricting Commission to reach an agreement.

The Virginia NAACP is not part of the lawsuit, which was filed by attorney Paul Goldman last year in federal court and awaits review in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Goldman served as the chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia from 1990 to 1993.

He seeks to have current delegates serve a one-year term, run for another one-year term this fall under new voting maps, and then return to regular Virginia election cycles in 2023.

State officials have argued the lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of standing and procedural issues. The appeals court will hear arguments on March 8.

Barnette said, while unusual, holding elections again would show a commitment to equity and more accurate voter representation.

"It’s not about politics because it affects everybody, these are totally statewide elections," he said. "It's about representation. Communities of interest, we feel like, were upgraded [with the new voting maps and] are more fair now.”