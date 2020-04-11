LIVE UPDATES: Hampton Roads Election Day updates and results

Updates on local and state races in Hampton Roads, and northeastern North Carolina.

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day is here as Americans go to the polls Tuesday to wrap up what could be a record-breaking national turnout of voters.

This story will provide live updates on local and statewide results in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, including the Virginia 2nd District Congressional race as well as US Senate races in both North Carolina and Virginia. And of course, updates on local results in the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

8:08 p.m.

Republican Robert Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District.

7:39 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia, the Associated Press reports.

He was awarded its 13 electoral votes on Tuesday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump in 2016, helped in part by her choice of running mate: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

7:15 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term to office, the Associated Press reports.

It is too early to call the winner of the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Virginia, as well as three competitive U.S. House races.

Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade on Tuesday in a low-key race whose outcome was never in doubt.

7:00 p.m.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. after voting proceeded smoothly Tuesday across Virginia.

If you are currently in line to vote, keep your place in line and you'll still be allowed to cast your ballot.