Live updates on Virginia's 2022 Primary Election Day

The latest updates as people cast ballots in five U.S. House primary elections across Virginia. Whoever wins today will be on the ballot in the November midterms.

NORFOLK, Va. — Voting in Virginia primaries is underway Tuesday as people pick their nominees for U.S. House seats on the ballot in the November midterm elections.

Polling places opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Out of Virginia's 11 congressional districts, five have primary elections. Most of the nominees across the Old Dominion were already picked in nonprimary methods, such as a party convention.

What you need to know for Virginia's primary day:

Live updates

Scroll through our live blog below for real-time updates from primary day throughout Virginia. Refresh this page for the most recent information, which will appear at the top of the timeline.

5 p.m. — 2 hours until polls close

It's not too late to cast a ballot in the primary elections in Virginia today. While polling places are open until 7 p.m., if you're in line at 7, you'll still be allowed to vote.

4:32 p.m. — Voting numbers in Virginia Beach

As the most populated city in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, Virginia Beach is going to play a significant role in the November midterm election.

13News Now's Alex Littlehales spoke with city election officials, who broke down the voting numbers so far.

With less than three hours before polls close, more than 13,500 people have cast a vote in person.

In the June 2020 Republican primary, the city had more than 26,000 votes on Election Day itself.

2:45 p.m. — What you need to know about the GOP primary in Virginia's 2nd District

Republicans in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District will pick someone to face off against Democrat Elaine Luria, who is looking to keep her seat in Congress for a third term.

The Cook Political Report predicts that the race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District will be one of the most competitive in the 2022 midterm elections, which historically sees the president's party lose seats in Congress.