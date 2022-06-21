Live updates on Virginia's 2022 Primary Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Voting in Virginia primaries is underway Tuesday as people pick their nominees for U.S. House seats on the ballot in the November midterm elections.
Polling places opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Out of Virginia's 11 congressional districts, five have primary elections. Most of the nominees across the Old Dominion were already picked in nonprimary methods, such as a party convention.
Once the polls close, Virginia election officials will begin reporting the results, which 13News Now will have available in real-time.
What you need to know for Virginia's primary day:
5 p.m. — 2 hours until polls close
It's not too late to cast a ballot in the primary elections in Virginia today. While polling places are open until 7 p.m., if you're in line at 7, you'll still be allowed to vote.
4:32 p.m. — Voting numbers in Virginia Beach
As the most populated city in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, Virginia Beach is going to play a significant role in the November midterm election.
13News Now's Alex Littlehales spoke with city election officials, who broke down the voting numbers so far.
With less than three hours before polls close, more than 13,500 people have cast a vote in person.
In the June 2020 Republican primary, the city had more than 26,000 votes on Election Day itself.
2:45 p.m. — What you need to know about the GOP primary in Virginia's 2nd District
Republicans in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District will pick someone to face off against Democrat Elaine Luria, who is looking to keep her seat in Congress for a third term.
The Cook Political Report predicts that the race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District will be one of the most competitive in the 2022 midterm elections, which historically sees the president's party lose seats in Congress.
There are four GOP candidates on the ballot in the primary election: Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, Jarome Bell, and Jen Kiggans.
