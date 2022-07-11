2022 Midterm Election: Live results for Virginia and North Carolina races

Follow the latest election results in Virginia and North Carolina midterm contests here, as they're reported from state election officials.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Republicans aim to take control of Congress, one of the most competitive races in the 2022 midterm election is happening in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria is facing Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans.

Six other congressional races across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina will factor into that political battle, including an open U.S. Senate seat that is being fought between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley.

North Carolina's 1st Congressional District is also up for grabs between Democratic State Sen. Don Davis and Republican Sandy Smith, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

There are other local elections across Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, as well as on the Eastern Shore. North Carolina's other races include several judicial positions as well as state contests, and federal and local races.

You can see a complete breakdown across the region on our "2022 Virginia and North Carolina Midterm Election Results.

And after polls close at 7 p.m. in Virginia and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, you can follow along on that page and below as our team of journalists brings you the latest election results. And don't miss our Election Night special report at 9 p.m. on 13NewsNow+ as results start to roll in.