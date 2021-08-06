Herring and Jones square off in attorney general primary

Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term, but faces a challenge from Norfolk delegate Jay Jones.

NORFOLK, Va. — While the Democratic race for governor has attracted the most attention, Democrats are also choosing nominees for other statewide offices in Tuesday’s primary election.

There are a handful of candidates vying for the governor and lieutenant governor Democratic nominations, but only two are after the attorney general spot.

One of those candidates is Delegate Jay Jones. He's a familiar face in Hampton Roads, a lifelong Norfolk resident who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

He's hoping to unseat Attorney General Mark Herring, who is fighting for a third term. Herring has eight years under his belt in the AG position.

While Jones hit several Virginia Beach polling spots on Tuesday, Herring has campaigned across Central Virginia.

Both candidates have powerful supporters. Governor Ralph Northam endorsed Jones and Virginia House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn is backing Herring. Both men believe their long hours campaigning across the Commonwealth has paid off.

Virginia’s off-year elections typically draw national attention as a possible bellwether for trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.