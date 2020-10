Voters waited hours in line to vote early at the Municipal Center a day before the last day to early vote in Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The in-person early voting line spanned several blocks outside of the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach Friday.

Saturday, Oct. 31 marks the final day to vote early in-person in Virginia.

The line was so long that voter Whitney Rascoe brought a chair.

“We expected the wait to be this, if not longer,” said Rascoe.

Most voters had to wait at least two hours to cast their ballot Friday.