Mayors encourage absentee voting ahead of May elections

HAMPTON, Va. — Even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, elections are coming soon.

On May 19, a few local cities are electing mayors. Governor Ralph Northam postponed the elections two weeks because of the virus.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck says he's with other local mayors in wanting people to vote absentee.

"I've talked with other localities," he said. "Some will have drive-thru voting. In Hampton, poll workers will have masks, gloves, cleaning... we will social distance. Voters will get supplied with gloves and pens."

You have until May 12 to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee Voting Both the May General/Special Elections and the June Primary dates have changed per the Governor's Executive Order 56 and Executive Order 59. The Virginia Department of Elections encourages voters to protect their health during COVID-19 outbreak. Voting absentee in the coming May and June elections is strongly encouraged.

After May 19, the next round of elections will be on June 23 for primaries of Congressional races, and on Tuesday, state leaders reached an agreement to promote safe absentee voting for it.