McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

VIRGINIA, USA — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has handily won his party’s nomination in his quest for a return to the governor's mansion in Virginia.

That sets up what’s expected to be a hotly contested general election against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, who is a wealthy businessman and political newcomer.

In his victory speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe made the case that Youngkin is too conservative for a state that’s long been trending blue.