x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Elections

McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

McAuliffe won the Democratic Primary Tuesday night and will go against Glenn Youngkin in the November election.

VIRGINIA, USA — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has handily won his party’s nomination in his quest for a return to the governor's mansion in Virginia. 

That sets up what’s expected to be a hotly contested general election against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, who is a wealthy businessman and political newcomer. 

In his victory speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe made the case that Youngkin is too conservative for a state that’s long been trending blue. 

Youngkin shot back, describing Virginia as a state that over the past two Democratic governorships has become less safe, more expensive and short on economic opportunities.

Related Articles