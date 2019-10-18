NORFOLK, Virginia — With Democratic front-runner Senator Elizabeth Warren visiting Norfolk on Friday, she’s one of many candidates trying to win the millennial vote.

13News Now Political Analyst Rachel Bitecofer said the turnout of the younger generation can determine which party will control state and national politics.

“What matters for the fate of Republicans or Democrats in this election is how much participation will there be for Millennials and Gen Z,” said Bitecofer. "We’re not seeing signs that we’re going to see low turnout -- as low as it could be, anyway -- for Millennials and Gen Z voters."

Both leaders from the Virginia Beach Young Republicans and Hampton Roads Young Democrats agree that the Millennial vote is critical.

“People don’t fully understand just how important these state and local races are,” said Chairman of Virginia Beach Young Republicans Benjamin Dixon. “People say to me, ‘Well why don’t we cut military spending to help with infrastructure?’ Well, that’s an essential function of state and local government so if you want those things to change, then you really need to vote in these elections.”

“You'll be on social security one day, your college tuition costs, you’ll be directly affected by all of those issues,” said President of Hampton Roads Democrats Ryan Jackson. "So you’re voting for your own future. We will be around in 20, 25 years. You will benefit or be hindered by the things we're talking about now, so you definitely want to be a part of it and engaged."

With the drama at the White House and the steady stream of presidential candidates rolling through Virginia, Bitecofer said analysts saw a 70 percent jump in 2019 voter registration compared to 2015.

“Some of the political transformation we’re seeing here in the Commonwealth and also just nationally in terms of conditions that favor Democrats. It is definitely driven by increased participation by Millennials, so Millennials will have a very important role to play here in the Commonwealth and the state legislative elections.”