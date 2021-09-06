Nadarius Clark wins 79th District, becomes youngest Democratic delegate elected

Clark is officially the youngest Democratic delegate in all of the Commonwealth's history to be elected to the General Assembly.

Born and raised in Hampton Roads, 26-year-old Nadarius Clark made history today when he won the 79th District House of Delegates position.

Clark is officially the youngest Democratic delegate in all of the Commonwealth's history to be elected to the General Assembly. He is also the first African American to serve the 79th District.

Clark received approximately 56% of the popular vote, while his Republican opponent Lawrence Mason received 44%, according to the Virginia Department of Election's unofficial results.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon.

Clark attended I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, and his progressive platform ran on key issues like healthcare, police reform and education.

The 79th District is comprised of Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

According to previous coverage, Clark had beat three-time incumbent Stephen Heretick for the nomination back in June.