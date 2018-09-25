Today is National Voter Registration Day.

And your favorite websites and apps want to help you do it from your living room or wherever you might be, without having to take a drive to the registrar's office.

Google

The "Google Doodle," graphic on the main Google page takes you to search term, "How to register to vote," and links to your local registrar, and ways to do it online.

Facebook

Offers a shareable link to get friends to register via TurboVote direct from the News Feed.

Twitter

Has a link to Voter Registration Day in user timelines, with HBO sponsoring the #NationalVoterRegistrationDay hashtag and offering a text-to-register option as well.

Snapchat

The link to register is on the Snapchat user profile page. Additionally, new filters have been added to spread the word about registering to vote.

Reddit

The popular social network is greeting visitors with a pop-up message that links to nationalvoterregistrationday.org. They are also hosting a number of AMAs (or Ask Me Anything) with election experts. You can check out the lineup here.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Lyft

The ride-hailing service sent an e-mail to customers with a link to online registration, and said it would offer 50% discounts on November 6, election day to help get people to polls, and free rides to those who live in "underserved" areas or places where there are "significant obstacles," to getting to the booth.

Just a heads up, though, that online voter registration isn't available in all 50 states. You can find out here whether your state is among the 37 that allow it (Virginia does, but North Carolina does not).

Additional Virginia Voter Information

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Monday, October 15, 2018.

The Constitution of Virginia requires that voters be registered to vote in the precinct in which they live in order to be qualified to vote.

To be eligible to vote on Tuesday, November 6, those not registered, or any registered voter who needs to make a change to their registration address or name, must submit a Voter Registration Application no later than close of business on Monday, Oct. 15. Mailed Voter Registration Applications must also be postmarked on or before Monday, Oct. 15.

Residents may register In-Person at the Voter Registration & Elections office, all Virginia Beach Public Library locations, and Virginia Beach Department of Motor Vehicles Offices (in conjunction with DMV transactions) during normal hours of operation. Online Voter Registration is also available on the Department of Elections website at www.vote.virginia.gov.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by mail, email, fax, or online by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 30. The voted ballot must be received in the Voter Registration & Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. Saturday, Nov. 3, by 5 p.m. is the last day for absentee voting in-person.

Additional North Carolina Voter Information

North Carolina's voter registration deadline is Friday, October 12, 2018.

Early voting for the upcoming mid-term election begins on Wednesday, October 17 and runs through Saturday, November 3.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

You can find more information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections by clicking here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM