New faces are coming to the Newport News City Council

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News voters saw highly-contested races for local offices.

In the battle for the mayorship, Phillip Jones — the lone contender not currently on city council — came out victorious.

Meanwhile, the race for city council featured no incumbents in the running, which means there are now brand-new members coming to the Newport News City Council.

Curtis Bethany III in the North District, as well as Cleon Long in the Central District have come up on top with all but one precinct reporting, according to the Virginia Department of Elections late Tuesday night.

Candidate in the South District, John Eley III, has been up by a wide margin. A current school board member, Eley told 13News Now he is ready and grateful for a transition into the council member role.

"I've always wanted to serve the community, serve God. My mom, as a child, had me doing Meals on Wheels as a child. So, I've always had that service in me. I'm excited to see what's next in this new chapter in life to serve Newport News in a different capacity."

13New Now stopped by a few polling precincts on Tuesday.

At the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center, precinct chief LaTonya Fullwood said they saw a drastic increase, both in the presence and energy among voters:

“They are excited about voicing their opinion, making a change. Their voice, their vote. And they want it to count and they have been here," she explained. "We had a voter today that was 106 years old, who actually walked in, smiling, excited, talking with everyone. He even left afterward, excited about casting his ballot today."