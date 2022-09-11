Some Norfolk School Board races are too close to call

Lauren Campsen and Tanya Bhasin ran for the 5th and 2nd seats unopposed, respectively. Three other seats were up for grabs.

NORFOLK, Va. — As the results continue to trickle in, the three candidates who will join Lauren Campsen and Tanya Bhasin in sitting on Norfolk's School Board still remain murky with only one race having a clear leader.

With eight out of nine precincts reporting, Adale Martin has a narrow lead over Carly West Gelles for Ward 1, with just over 100 votes separating the two candidates.

In a three-way race for Ward 3, Carlos Clanton is in the lead with 50% of the vote, followed by Mark Askew Sr. with 42% and John Sitka III with 8%.

But over in Ward 4, preliminary results show Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe having a solid lead over Leon Rouson, 65%-34%.

According to Norfolk Public Schools, "The School Board is charged with setting policies, which assure the proper administration of the educational programs of Norfolk Public Schools."

"The Board also approves the hiring of a staff to administer and carry out the policies and approves the budget that is necessary to implement the educational program."

The results of the three districts that had more than one candidate are below: