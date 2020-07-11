North Carolina leaders react as Biden declared winner of presidency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Associated Press has called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden after calling Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.
Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.
In the time since the call was made, leaders across the state of North Carolina have reacted to the news.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who was recently re-elected for his second term, posted on his Twitter Saturday morning, congratulating Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
Congresswoman Alma Adams shared a post on her Facebook and Twitter Saturday, saying it was "an emotional moment," and that another glass ceiling had been shattered.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posted a series of tweets after the news, calling the day "historic" and saying she is proud to be an American, Democrat and Black woman.
Similarly, Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt posted a number of tweets in support of Biden and Harris, specifically calling Harris a "symbol of hope" for women.
Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera congratulated the two as well, calling for hope, peace and unity.
Victoria Watlington, another member of Charlotte City Council, shared a picture of herself with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, saying "Forward, together."