Organizers behind Pharrell's Something In The Water festival host voter registration drive in Norfolk

It's a non-partisan campaign to encourage people to vote.

NORFOLK, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic might have canceled this year's Something In The Water festival but that's not stopping Virginia Beach native and recording artist Pharrell Williams from getting involved in the community, in a different way.

There was a voter registration drive in Norfolk, organized by a movement called “VA For The People,” a non-partisan campaign powered by the Something In The Water festival.

They teamed up with local non-profit, Teams With a Purpose, to make it happen.

“Pharrell is excited about this initiative, he just posted on Something in the Water so we’re just really happy to be here,” said event organizer Stephanie Walters. “Voting is very serious but we want to make sure you guys have fun while getting registered. So yes it’s a serious matter but it’s all about having fun and letting you know that hey your neighbors are here and showing up in the community and the whole point is to show love.”

Hear that VA?! Go to https://t.co/3427TIFGjN to make sure you’re registered, and pull up to your nearest polling location or ballot box. Tell a friend! #VAForThePeople https://t.co/7pSPAby2li — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) September 21, 2020

The event had food trucks and musical performances. It was all set up to coincide with National Voter Registration Day.

Deirdre Love, the founder and executive director of Teens with a Purpose, said they especially wanted to target young voters.