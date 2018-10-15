NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University just released poll results for the 2nd Congressional District race.

It shows Republican Representative Scott Taylor leading challenger Democrat Elaine Luria by seven points among likely voters, 50 percent to 43 percent.

The poll also shows Luria, a retired Navy commander, is also losing the vote of military households by 22 percent to the former Navy SEAL.

According to the poll, Luria does not appear to benefit much from a "Trump Bump" that is helping Democrats elsewhere, although 51 percent of likely voters in the district say they disapprove of how President Donald Trump is doing his job, while 46 percent approve.

Trump carried the district in 2016, but Democrat Ralph Northam won it in last year’s governor’s race, so the district is not a Republican lock.

CNU's poll also shows Democratic Senator Tim Kaine leading GOP Challenger Corey Stewart in the 2nd District by 5 points.

