NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The news is not good for President Trump and Republicans in a new poll out in the Commonwealth.

The Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University focused specifically in this survey on the suburban 10th Congressional District in northern Virginia. The poll shows voters there disapprove of the job President Trump is doing by a 59 percent to 38 percent margin.

"The Donald Trump presidency is extremely controversial... not just the individual, but many of the elements going on," said pollster and CNU political science professor Rachel Bitecfer. "So, it's a much more highlighter effect than normal."

Among other findings in the 10th District survey: Democrats outnumber Republicans 75 percent to 59 percent among voters who say they are "very enthusiastic" about going to the polls.

In the 10th District race specifically, Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock trails Democrat Jennifer Wexton among likely voters, 51 percent to 44 percent.

The landline poll of 794 registered voters was conducted between September 23 and October 2, right at the height of the showdown over Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

While Thursday's poll focused on the 10th District, CNU plans to conduct a new poll next week on the Hampton Roads-based 2nd Congressional District contest between Republican Scott Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria, and release it on Monday, October 15.

