Protecting voters during the COVID-19 pandemic

The precautions are numerous as officials attempt to ensure than the pandemic does not influence our democratic systems.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Churches, schools and rec centers have long gotten used to looking a little different on election day. Now they have to adjust all over again.

Polling places are not immune to coronavirus. In fact, with the number of bodies and required interaction that happens in order to vote, they are even more precautionary.

Masks are ubiquitous among volunteers and highly encouraged for voters. Voting stations are wiped down after each voter. Manila folders are used to transport licenses and ballots, rather than hand to hand. There are more hand sanitizer dispensers than there are candidates.