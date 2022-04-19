Voting in NC: What's on the ballot for the Primary Election on May 17, 2022

The primary election has state and local races for the Tar Heel State.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s election time again. This time, it’s the Primaries. Early voting starts on April 28, 2022. It wraps up on May 14 and Election Day on May 17.



Who is going to the polls? Every voter in the state.

You'll be voting for candidates vying for U.S. Senate and House of Representative seats, North Carolina General Assembly seats, NC Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, as well as any local government candidates or issues.

For example, voters in Guilford County will have a $1.7 Billion school bond and a fraction of a cent of tax to vote on. Along with the bond, you'll see there's a primary for sheriff, several city offices if you live in city limits-- like the mayor and council seats.

PRIMARY VOTING VS GENERAL ELECTION VOTING

Remember, in a primary in NC, you can only vote for your party. A Republican voter ballot will look different than a Democrat ballot.

HOW DO YOU SEE WHAT IS ON THE BALLOT?

Your local Board of Elections should have a sample ballot for you, but you can always go to the NC State Board of Elections and put your name into the search sections. From there, you'll see your info and scroll down until you see the May 17, 2022 Primary. Click on that underline and you'll see your sample ballot.

HOW DO YOU KNOW IF YOU'RE REGISTERED?

The NC State Board of Elections voter search is your go-to. Put your name into the search and if you have a history, it will show you when you voted and will give you your next voting day.

PAPER BALLOTS