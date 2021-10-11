Virginia voters must register by Tuesday

There are 21-days until election day, Virginia Beach election officials are busy with early voting. “Our in-person numbers were going to pass 6,000 or hit around 6,000 today [Monday] that have voted in-person," said Virginia Beach General Registrar Donna Patterson. Patterson said the elections office has had as many as 500 people a day stopping by the office to vote, and thousands of people have requested to vote by mail this year.

The race for governor in Virginia shows signs of tightening. The latest Wason Center Poll shows former Governor Terry McAuliffe with just a slight lead over the republican Glenn Youngkin.



In a race that close, election officials are reminding everyone voting by mail to make sure they have a witness signature.



“I have voters come in every single day to our office that are putting their witness signatures or maybe they forgot to put their name and address on what we call the B-envelope. The envelope that actually has the voted ballot in there," said Patterson.



Patterson said last year Governor Ralph Northam’s state of emergency did not require a witness signature.



“One thing that we’re required to do, our office is, all of us are required to contact that voter to give them an opportunity to do what we call, Cure the Ballot. So we contact the voter by phone, letting them know their vote by mail ballot is missing some critical information," said Patterson.